AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to former TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar in the Sangam Dairy case. In its orders, the Court instructed that he should stay in the Vijayawada municipal limits for four weeks and register his address with the police. The HC permitted the ACB officials to interrogate Dhulipalla in the case by giving a one-day advance notice before calling him for investigation.

It may be recollected that after Dhulipalla’s arrest ACB officials filed a petition in the ACB special court seeking to remand Narendra and the other two accused in custody in connection with the Sangam Dairy financial and administrative irregularities case. Responding positively, the ACB court on Friday remanded Narendra and others in ACB custody for five days.

The TDP leader and others filed a House Motion petition in the High Court on Saturday challenging the order. The High Court judge who conducted the hearing issued interim orders suspending the ACB court orders and posted the matter to Monday further. The Single Bench after hearing the matter set aside the TDP leader's petition and allowed custody to the ACB to question Dhulipalla Narendra, P Gopalakrishnan and M Gurunadham in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Sangam Dairy MD Gopalakrishna was also granted bail along with Narendra where both had to give a surety of Rs 1 lakh and stay in Vijayawada for four months. Narendra who tested positive for coronavirus is currently in isolation at a private hospital in Rajahmundry at East Godavari district.

