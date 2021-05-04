AMARAVATI: The Andhra High Court on Monday allowed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials to question former Sangam Dairy Board chairman and TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, MD P Gopalakrishnan and former District Cooperative Officer M Gurunadham in connection with the Sangam dairy irregularities in their custody.

Starting from tomorrow, Narendra will be questioned for three days, Gopalakrishnan for two days and Gurunadham for one day, by the ACB officials. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 crisis, the High Court instructed the ACB officials to take precautions while interrogating them during custody, which was to be conducted in the Rajahmundry Central Jail. Justice R Raghunandan Rao issued orders to this effect on Monday.

It may be recollected that after Dhulipalla’s arrest ACB officials filed a petition in the ACB special court seeking to remand Narendra and the other two accused in custody in connection with the Sangam Dairy financial and administrative irregularities case. Responding positively, the ACB court on Friday remanded Narendra and others in ACB custody for five days.

The TDP leader and others filed a House Motion petition in the High Court on Saturday challenging the order. The High Court judge who conducted the hearing issued interim orders suspending the ACB court orders and posted the matter to Monday further. The Single Bench after hearing the matter set aside the TDP leader's petition and allowed custody to the ACB to question Dhulipalla Narendra, P Gopalakrishnan and M Gurunadham in Rajahmundry Central Jail.

