Sakinaka Rape Victim Dies During Treatment, Condolences Pour in for Mumbai's Nirbhaya

Mumbai: A 34-year old woman was brutally raped and tortured inside a stationary tempo in suburban Mumbai's Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday. The latest update is that she has died while receiving treatment at the hospital. She succumbed to the injuries on Saturday. After a battle of 36 hours, she died in the Rajawadi hospital.

The accused man in this case was arrested just a few hours after the incident. The police officials were able to identify and track down the man with the help of the CCTV footage. The disturbing incident was captured on the camera. The investigation is underway and the police were able to get some information from the victim as well. She did not confirm the rape but said that the man had inserted a metal pipe in her private parts.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office released a statement in which they called it a ‘shameful act. The officials said that this will not be ignored. The accused will be charged and given the strictest punishment for what he has done.

“This incident is highly condemnable... it shames humanity. The accused will be given the harshest possible punishment and a fast-track court will handle the trial,” read the statement. Police arrested one accused, 45-year-old Mohan Chouhan.

WHAT HAPPENED?

On Friday night, the police officers received an emergency call at 3.30 am. The caller asked the officers to rush as a woman was being brutally assaulted by a man. When they reached the site, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood near the Khairani Road. She was immediately rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital where on Saturday she died of the injuries sustained. Citizens are now calling her "Mumbai's Nirbhaya."

The incident was captured on the CCTV camera. The grainy visuals from the footage helped the police in identifying and nabbing a man. Accused 45-year-old Mohan Chouhan was arrested later yesterday night. He was earlier charged with rape and attempt to murder but since the victim is no more, it will be changed to murder.

Chouhan was presented in court and after the initial trial, he was sent to police custody. The National Commission for Women urged the police to complete the trial in a fast-track manner.