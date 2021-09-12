Sakinaka Rape Case: NCW Slam Police Chief ‘Cops Can't Be At Every Crime Location' Remark

The rape and assault case of a 32-year-old woman in Sakinaka, Mumbai has caused outrage on the social media platform. The victim died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the Rajawadi hospital. The Mumbai police’s remarks after this have irked the NCW.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said that the police cannot be present everywhere. They cannot be at every crime location. The members of the National Commission of Women (NCW) slammed the officer for his remarks and termed the statement, “extremely unfortunate.” Police can't run away from their responsibility, said Chandramukhi Devi, an NCW member.

Following the outrage that this case has caused, the Mumbai police were questioned on how such a crime could happen when there is almost double the force available now. Due to the festival, the force has been increased all over Mumbai, officers are patrolling all the time. Then how could such a thing happen? To this, the police officer replied by saying that they cannot be present everywhere. “The police reached the crime spot in 10 minutes. We cannot be present at every crime location.”

We try to do our best. The police can only reach after receiving information regarding the crime. Police did their best, added the Mumbai Police chief. This is when the NCW slammed the officer.

A 34-year old woman was brutally raped and tortured inside a stationary tempo in suburban Mumbai's Sakinaka in the early hours of Friday. The police officers received a call at 3.30 am. The caller asked the officers to rush as a woman was being brutally assaulted by a man. The woman was severely injured so the officers rushed her to the hospital. After battling for life for 36 hours, she died.