Russian DJ Julia Bliss Could Be Jailed for Defamation, Says Rizwan Siddique

A Defamation suit for Rs 15 Crores has been filed in the Metropolitan Court against a Russian Dj Julia Bliss alias Yulia Belousova for defaming an established Reputed Event Management company.

A crazy claim in Social Media to attract publicity has proven costly for this Russian citizen who is in India masquerading as a DJ in her adopted name of Julia Bliss. The official travel documents of this small-time DJ show her credentials as a Russian Citizen having her original name as Yulia Belousova, who has traveled to India in search of name and fame.

Misusing the Social media, under the name of DJ Julia Bliss, this lady has mischievously and intentionally resorted to posting a defamatory post in her Facebook account and also tagging the other DJs of Experience Hightide Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai based company has been an established name in the media and events business.

Julia Bliss has used derogatory remarks on the public platform in her post on Facebook and has ridiculed and abused the Hightide Entertainment management.

Attempts to contact Julia Bliss went unanswered and this damsel could be arrested and faces imprisonment of up to 2 and half years and will have to pay the complainant an amount of Rs 15 crores other charges once the ruling is passed against her.