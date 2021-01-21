RTC Bus Rams Into Stationary Lorry In Guntur, 19 Passengers Hurt

In an unfortunate incident, a APSRTC bus rammed into a stationary lorry in Guntur. 19 Passengers who were travelling in the bus were injured in the road mishap, as per reports.

Tension gripped the area following the accident. The mishap occured at t he Y junction near Chikatigalapalem. All the injured were taken to a nearby local hospital. The condition of two of the RTC passengers is said to be critical.