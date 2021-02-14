RTC Bus Mishap in Kamareddy, Passengers Injured

The Telugu States are bleeding with consecutive accidents leaving panic to people. There happened an accident in Kamareddy district this morning. The RTC bus overturned and seventeen people were seriously injured in the accident. Going into details, an RTC bus coming from Nanded, Maharashtra to Hyderabad overturned when it arrived at Kamareddy Suburban Tekrial on Sunday morning.

Injured were immediately rushed to Kamareddy Government Hospital. Overspeeding of the driver seems to be the cause of the accident. There are 36 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. Supportive measures were taken at the scene and police said that the details of the incident are yet to be known.

Meanwhile, a fatal road accident in Kurnool district of AP has claimed 14 lives. The accident took place at around 3.30 am today at Madapuram in Veldurthy zone of the district. At least 14 people have been killed in a lorry-tempo collision on NH 44. The dead included eight women, five men and a boy.

Also Read: Vizag: 4 Dead, Several Telangana Passengers Injured As Bus Falls Into Araku Valley