HYDERABAD: Four people were arrested in the fingerprint surgery racket busted by Rachakonda Police recently. Speaking to the media Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagavat said that a doctor and four others were arrested by the Malkajgiri SOT police on Thursday. The four accused were identified as A1 Nagamaheshwar Reddy, A2 Venkataramana, A3 Siva Shankar Reddy, and A4 Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media the CP said that it was the first of its kind in the country of fraud which involved a surgical procedure to mask fingerprints. The gang was creating those for aspirants who wanted to get employment abroad. The officials of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs are taking the fingerprints of the unemployed and sending them back home. If they come to the country again, the officials are identifying them at the airports through these fingerprints and are sending them back. The gang was committing fraud by changing the fingerprints through surgical procedures and sending them to the UAE again so that they cannot identify them through their fingerprints. So far this gang has performed surgeries on 11 people from Rajasthan, Kerala, and Telangana. Two of them have been arrested so far, he said.

Explaining the process, Mahesh Bhagavat said that minor anesthesia is given during the surgery. After the masking procedure is done the fingerprints will not be visible for a year. The gang allegedly took Rs 25,000 for the surgery and some of those who got it done went to Kuwait for working there, three months after getting it done, the CP said.

A few of them were also caught, sent to jail for one week, and sent back to India. In Kuwait only fingerprints are being checked, he explained. We have alerted the immigration officials about this kind of crime and we will also inform the Kuwait Embassy officials, the CP said. This is a form of human trafficking and we have registered cases under Section 420 and other sections of the IPC, he said.

