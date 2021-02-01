Revenge Killing: Guntur Youth Lured With Fake FB ID, Brutally Killed by Deceased Wife's Kin

At least six suspects were arrested on Sunday over the pre-planned murder of a man and his dead body was charred secretly. The deceased was identified as Kancharla Naga Raju. The incident took place in Gangalakunta of Veldurthi mandal of Guntur district. Police arrested six people and Gurazala DSP Meher Jayarama Prasad revealed some of the shocking details about how the incident took place.

Going into the details, the deceased, Kancharla Naga Raju, a correspondent at a private school in Macherla went to Narasaraopet on January 20th on some work. He didn't return home, so Naga Raju's wife, Rama Devi filed a complaint in the nearby police station on January 21st. The complainant in her statement said that her husband didn't return home and didn't answer her call as well. The Veldhurthi police registered a missing case and started investigation in all the possible angles.

Naga Raju fell in love with Asiya from Pedathurakapalem village in Narasaraopet mandal and got married in 2013. Asiya's parents opposed the marriage but still they got married and shifted to Guntur. After a few months of their wedding, Asiya committed suicide by hanging herself. The family members of Asiya filed a complaint in Nagarampalem police station against Naga Raju. However, in 2017, the court cancelled the case. Later, he got married to another woman.

The family members of Asiya distressed over Asiya's death and wanted to take revenge on Naga Raju. They blamed Naga Raju for Asiya's death and hatched a plan to kill him. Abdul Salem, Nabi Jani, Meera Zilani, Patan Akbarvali, Syed Abbas, Syed Peervali and Shaik Tubati Salim tried to kill Naga Raju twice but missed.

So, now the main accused Abdul Salem (A1) created a fake Facebook account in the name of a girl and trapped Naga Raju. On January 20th, Naga Raju came to Abdul Salem's house in Subani Nagar of Chilkaluripet. Abdul Salem stuffed Naga Raju's mouth with cloth rags and later killed him by tying a rope around his neck. Later, they kept the dead body in a box and took it to the outskirts of Pedhatukaram village in a car. They poured petrol on the dead body and it was charred completely.