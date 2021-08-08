Retired Hyderabadi Cheated of Rs 9 Lakh In the Name Of PF

A retired female government employee from Hyderabad has been trapped by cybercriminals in the name of Provident Fund.

Going into the details, the cybercriminals made a phone call to the victim who is staying in Gandhinagar, Hyderabad, saying that they are from PF Office. As the victim believed them, their work became much easier. They asked her to provide her personal details to deposit the money into the bank account.

The cybercriminals told her that an amount of tax must be paid in advance online in order to deposit the money. They took the details of her bank debit card number and CVV. They took the OTP number saying that they are paying the tax amount. A total of Rs 9 lakh was withdrawn from them in four installments.

The victim tried to contact them but it showed switched off and made her realize that she was cheated. She immediately approached the Cyber Crime police and lodged a complaint against the incident. According to the victim’s complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.