GUNTUR: In a horrific incident two boys were brutally beaten to death by their uncle on Monday evening when they had come for a holiday to their grandmother’s home in Repalle town in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident has sent shock waves in the small town which woke up the rude shock of the death of the two young boys. Circle Inspector( CI) Suryanarayana revealed details about the incident. Kondeti Koteshwara Rao and Umadevi, who belong to Vejandla near Tenali were living in Bangalore. They, along with their two sons Parthiv Sahaswat (10) and Rohith Ashwin (8), had recently come to Repalle to Umadevi’s mother Vijayalakshmi’s house in Repalle due to the lockdown in Bengaluru.

Umadevi lost her father a few years ago and her younger sister Sarada Devi and her elder brother were living in Repalle. Sarada Devi and her husband Katuri Srinivasa Rao also stayed at Vijayalakshmi's house. Srinivasa Rao was unemployed and they also had two sons.

On Monday he had taken the two victims into his house when they were playing nearby with his sons. He closed the door and first hit Parthiv and Rohith mercilessly with a wooden stick. He is said to have again hit them again with an iron rod leaving them in a pool of blood.

Family members who saw the boys lying unconscious immediately rushed them to a hospital nearby. However, doctors said both the boys had had already died due to the severe injuries sustained after the brutal assault. Police arrested the accused Srinivasa Rao who had surrendered before the police after some time.

Apparently, Srinivasa Rao was suffering from psychological issues for the last few years and was undergoing treatment. Police are also probing if there are any family disputes between the accused and the boys’ parents. As he did not harm his own children, has led to suspicions about the motive behind the killing. Police said that the actual cause for this incident could come to light only after a detailed interrogation of the accused is conducted.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom set in the house of the victim’s grandmother’s house, and the parents were inconsolable after the death of their children.

