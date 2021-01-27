Renuka Chowdhury's PA Missing After Going For Swim In Nagarjuna Sagar Canal

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury's personal aide and confidante Ravi is reported to have drowned in the Nagarjuna Sagar canal on Wednesday. His body is yet to be recovered from the canal. However, what was shocking was that he was known to be a good swimmer. Locals say that he could swim continuously for more than eleven kilometres without a break, and it was surprising that he could have drowned.

Upon receiving the information about his drowning, the police immediately called for expert divers and are trying to locate his body.

Police believe that he could have probably drowned in the canal due to a heart attack.

Ravi is known to be a major supporter of Congress leader Renuka Chowdary. It is reported that he had gone for a swim in the Sagar canal in Khammam and went missing. Ravi's bullet bike, sandals, and a bag were found near the canal bank. Police are yet to ascertain if he drowned accidentally or due to any other reason.

Further updates are awaited...