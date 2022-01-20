Renigunta Woman Beheads Husband, Surrenders To Cops

CHITTOOR: In a horrific incident a woman allegedly stabbed and beheaded her husband on Thursday morning in Chittoor district. As per reports, the 55-year-old man named Ravichandra was allegedly beheaded by his wife named Vasundhra (50) at their residence in Bugga Veedhi at Renigunta in the district.

The woman apparently had fought with her husband and stabbed him with a kitchen knife, beheaded him, and walked into a police station confessing that she had committed the crime.

When the police reached their residence, they saw the man’s severed head in a pool of blood. Renigunta Police Inspector Anju Yadav stated that the couple has a 20-year-old son who is reportedly mentally unsound and neighbours were also questioning the woman’s mental state. The victim was running a plastic box-making unit and the woman was a housewife.

Police have taken the woman into custody and are investigating the reason for her to commit such a drastic crime.

