Remove Nude Pics Of NRI Woman From Social Media:Telangana HC 

The Telangana High Court on Monday questioned Google, Twitter and Facebook for their delay in removing obscene videos and photos of a married woman belonging to Hyderabad, who is now settled in Australia with her children. The Court also issued notices to the social media platforms to explain the safeguards in place to protect the privacy of people.

Justice K Lakshman passed this order recently in response to a petition filed by the victim’s mother, seeking directions to remove objectionable content from social media platforms and to free her daughter from the embarrassment.

According to the petitioner, in 2011, her daughter was in a relationship with her classmate when they were teenagers. The boyfriend soon became very abusive and forced her to send nude pictures. Later, he posted these photos on various social media platforms. When a complaint was lodged, those photos were removed by him in 2012.

However, they resurfaced on social media again in 2019. After marriage, the victim had settled in Australia along with her husband and a five-year-old son. After learning about these photos, the husband sent his wife to India to get such photos removed from the websites.

Even after running from pillar to post, she could not succeed in completely getting them removed. The petitioner's mother, a resident of Hyderabad then moved to the High Court.

Justice K. Lakshman permitted the petitioner to approach the Union Ministry of Communications to file an application to take action as per law against persons responsible for the circulation of objectionable content online. The judge directed some social media platform operators to file affidavits explaining the measures they had taken to safeguard the privacy of people.