Relative Of Kargahar Congress MLA Shot In Bihar

In a shocking incident the nephew of a Congress MLA was shot dead in Bihar. The victim was the relative of Kargahar Congress MLA Santosh Kumar Mishra and was identified as Sanjiv Kumar Mishra.

The shooting took place at MLA’s ancestral house at Sohasa locality in Rohtas district of Bihar on Sunday. After Sanjiv Kumar (40) returned home on Sunday evening, he was shot dead. A total of four men committed this crime and then fled on their bikes.

Even though Sanjiv was immediately rushed to the hospital, he died on the way. Following his death, this becomes the fourth family member to lose their life. In the past few years, there have been a lot of killings in the family. Gumti Mishra, Chandrama Mishra, Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra and now Sanjiv, all lost their lives in shootings.

Following Sanjiv’s death, there was a lot of uproar as people were angry and demanded for the assailants to be caught.

The case has been registered and investigation is going on. Even the body was sent for post-mortem. It was said that the police will take action.