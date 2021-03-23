ANANTAPUR: In a horrifying accident, a bus driver transporting workers to Kia Motors Company created havoc in Dharmavaram town in Anantapur district, leaving one dead and two seriously injured on Monday morning.

According to the police, the driver was driving the company bus rather recklessly and was also coming in the wrong direction and did not stop despite hitting two vehicles and had abandoned the bus and fled from there.

As per reports, an auto driver named Nagarjuna from Pothukunta Colony in Dharmavaram mandal, left for Dharmavaram on Monday morning carrying a load of onions to be delivered there. At the same time, another man named Ravi from Giriraju Colony was coming to the town on a two-wheeler along with his relative named Narendra (24), a resident of Geeta Nagar. The two vehicles were travelling on a railway bridge when the speeding bus that was coming in the opposite route hit them.

The auto driver was seriously injured in the inciden and his auto damaged. Narendra who was riding pillion on the bike fell off the vehicle due to the impact and his head was crushed under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot.

Meanwhile Ravi who was driving the two-wheeler got stuck under the bus and the bus driver did not stop and dragged the two-wheeler with the man underneath it A few people who were on a morning walk saw the speeding bus.They shouted loudly at the driver to stop and ran behind the speeding bus, but the driver proceeded without stopping the bus.

After about half a kilometre, he stopped and Ravi was pulled out from under the bus with the help of locals. After they extricated the man, the driver moved the bus forward once again without letting them remove the bike and sped off. He drove on until he reached a petrol bunk near Pothukunta and abandoned the bus there and fled from the scene. Meanwhile, Ravi's leg was broken so badly that a bone had come out.

After receiving information from the locals, 108 Ambulance personnel reached the spot and took the Ravi to the government hospital in Dharmavaram. He was later shifted to Bangalore for better treatment after first aid was administered. The auto driver Nagarjuna was shifted to Anantapur General Hospital. Dharmavaram Urban police have registered a case over the incident and are searching for the errant driver.