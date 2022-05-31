Rapthadu: YSRCP Activist Dies After TDP Attack

ANANTAPUR: A YSR Congress Party worker was killed by Telugu Desam Party workers on Tuesday.

As per reports, the incident happened at Yerragunta village Rapthadu mandal of Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. Yerra Peddanna who was a scheduled caste person was attacked by the TDP workers over the removal of a stone bench.

Yerra Peddanna was removing the stone bench as it was obstructing his house. This led to an altercation between him and the TDP leaders who obstructed him from removing the bench and in the scuffle that ensued, the man fell down and died.

The YSRCP activist’s family members filed a complaint with the local police about the matter.

Further details are awaited…

