Rapist Forced To Eat Faeces In Rajasthan's Dholpur

DHOLPUR: Earlier this week, a video of a man being beaten and slapped was shared online. In the video we can see the man from Dholpur, Rajasthan being beaten and forced to eat human faeces. It was alleged that this man had molested a minor girl.

SHO of Baseri police station Bane Singh shared that the family members of the girl had caught him and forced him to eat faeces. All this happened on Thursday night.

On Friday (27 Nov), two FIRs were registered. One was in the name of the man who molested the minor girl and the second FIR was charged against the seven people who were responsible for beating the man.