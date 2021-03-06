Raped 27 Years Ago, Woman Lodges A Complaint Against 2 Persons Now

A woman who has been raped many times by two men at the age of 12 about 27 years ago, filed a case against the accused on court orders after her son enquired about his father's name.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar speaking to a news agency said that, "About 27 years ago, the victim was living in the city with her sister and brother-in-law. Naki Hasan entered the house of the victim when she was alone and allegedly raped her."

Kumar, another person said that after the accused, his younger brother Guddu also raped her. The woman stated that she was raped by both of them on several occasions. The SP said that she was 12 years of age at the time of incident.

In the complaint, the victim mentioned that she became pregnant at the age of 13 and delivered a boy in 1994. The infant was given to a person from the village Udhampur, located within the Shahabad police station limits, Uttar Pradesh. The victim was later moved to Rampur as his brother-in-law got transferred.

After some time, she was married to a man in Ghazipur district, but after 10 years, the husband of the woman came to know that she was raped. The man divorced her and she returned to her native village, Udhampur.

The boy who had grown up enquired about his mother and father. The young boy met the victim. The SP said that a gangrape case was filed against the two accused at the Sadar Bazar police station. Police are investigating in all the possible angles and the DNA test of the boy will also be conducted.