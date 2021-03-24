Borabanda: Alcoholic Watches As Brothers Sexually Assault Wife

HYDERABAD: The Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar Police have a registered a rape case against three men for allegedly raping their sister-in-law at their brother's behest.

The incident happened in the year 2017 and three years after the heinous crime, the victim came forward and approached the Hyderabad Court for justice. The court directed the SR Nagar Police officials to register a case against the accused including the husband for abetment of the crime.

As per details given by the police, the victim was married to one Narasimha and the couple were living in Indira Nagar Colony in Borabanda. Addicted to alcohol the man would physically and mentally torture his wife. Not stopping there he would harass the woman to have illicit relations with his three brothers for money.

The accused Krishna, Srinivas, Munindar would also harass the victim. In 2017, the man tied up the victim after which the three men sexually assaulted her. The woman had approached the court after three years to which the court directed the SR Nagar Police to register a case against them.