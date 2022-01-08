Rana Movie 1945 leaked

1945 is an Indian war drama film directed by Sathyasiva and produced by S. N. Rajarajan of K Production. It is simultaneously shot in the Telugu and Tamil languages. The film stars Rana Daggubati, Regina Cassandra, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The film began its production in 2016 but was left unfinished in 2019 due to differences between the producer and the lead actor. After the first look of the film was released, Rana Daggubati quickly took to his Twitter account, claiming that producer Rajarajan had defaulted on his payments, and was using the announcement of the event as a way to raise money and cheat more people. Rana also claimed that the film's status was "unfinished." In response to these accusations, Rajarajan replied to Rana on Twitter that it is the director's prerogative to make the final decision on whether the film is completed or not. Rana replied with a thumbs-up emoji and did not continue the conversation. Finally hit the big screen on January 7, 2022.

The storyline of the movie is about the death of Subhash Chnadrabose. Adi (Rana Daggubati) is a London returned Indian who gets married to Anandhi (Regina), the daughter of an Indian clerk (Nasser) who is loyal to the British empire. Adi joins the Indian National Army to fight against the British after witnessing the atrocities done by the British and losing a close friend (Saptagiri). The rest of the movie revolves around what happens to his marriage with Anandhi and how her father reacts to Adi. It seems that the movie is not receiving good reviews from critics. Unfortunately, 1945 has been leaked on infamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and others. 1945 has become the latest victim to fall prey to piracy. Do watch 1945 on the big screen, and if you come across any 1945 pirated copy report them to the cyber cell.