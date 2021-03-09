Ramesh Jarkiholi Claims Sex Tape is Fake, Suspects Conspiracy

Days after resigning from the post of Water Resources Minister of Karnataka, Ramesh Jarkiholi spoke on the sex scandal. He said that there is no truth to the videotape and this all is a big conspiracy. He further claimed to know the name of the person behind all this.

Jarkiholi has sent his resignation to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa following the allegations. Earlier there were video clips of Jarkiholi that were shown on all the news channels. In the clip, we can see Jarkiholi indulging in sexual activities with an unidentified woman.

After the video was shared on all the media platforms, there was uproar among the citizens. Many expressed their disappointment on social media platforms. Ahead of the uproar, Jarkiholi decided to quit his position.

"This CD is 100% fake. There’s no truth,” said Jarkiholi at a press conference.

"I got to know about the CD around four months ago. When I was asked about it I said I had no idea. I didn't act because there was no truth to it. But I got a call from a well-wisher 26 hours before the tape went public. I was warned. Still, I was undeterred because I have not done anything wrong,” he said.

Jarkiholi also added that this scandal has hurt him a lot. He further claimed that there is one person behind this conspiracy. But I cannot share the name of the person. All I can add is that the planning for this conspiracy took place at two places in Bengaluru - the Fourth floor of Yeshwanthpur police station and on the fifth floor of somewhere near Orion Mall.

I can also tell you that the unnamed woman in the video definitely got paid a high sum for this. At least Rs. 5 crore and two apartment flats somewhere overseas were offered to this woman to act in the video. Although it is not confirmed yet, I hope the investigation brings out the truth, added Jarkiholi.