Ramatheertham Idol Case: 12 Suspects Arrested, Many Questioned, SP Rajakumari

VIZIANAGARAM: In a major development in connection with the vandalisation of Rama idol at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram, district police arrested 12 suspects. District Superintendent of Police (SP) B Rajakumari, who had come to inspect the security arrangements in view of Andhra Pradesh Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Vellmpalli Srinivas' visit to the place on Sunday informed the media after the visit. SP Rajakumari said that 12 suspects were arrested from the surrounding villages and are being questioned in connection with the incident of vandalisation of the statue, she said. Those responsible for this act would be caught soon, she said. The SP also stated that the investigation into the incident would be expedited and the culprits would be caught and punished. She also warned that those behind this demolition would not be spared. She said that five teams have been formed to conduct investigations in the surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Vizianagaram police questioned nearly 30 suspects in connection and recorded their statements. Visakhapatnam Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao reviewed the progress of investigation and held a meeting at Nellimarla police station with the police teams.

The DIG directed the police teams to investigate the case from all the angles and also visited the temple at Ramatheertham and spoke to the priests and local people there.

State Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang on Sunday directed police to step up surveillance at all places of worship and intensify patrolling to prevent attacks. The DGP also urged people to inform the police or Dial 100 about the movement of suspicious persons in their localities and sought their cooperation in preventing such attacks on temples.