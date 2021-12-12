Rajendranagar: Woman Hangs Self, Kids Over Husband's Torture

HYDERABAD: Unable to bear her husband’s harassment of woman a woman allegedly committed suicide, after killing her two children in their house in Upparapally at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad, on Saturday. The victims were identified as Swathikusuma (35), and children TanvikSri (5) and Shreya (3).

As per reports the woman wrote a suicide note and left it on the wall where she described her husband as a sadist, psycho, and was harassing her. Things were not right, she stated in the note as he was in debt and he had sold her gold also. She also wrote about him being disrespectful towards her family. She stated that as she loved her children a lot and there would be no one to take care of them, hence she was taking this extreme step.

According to the police, Swetha and Sai had met when they were working in a software company and tied the know. After the children were born she quit her job to take care of them. Sai Kumar had apparently taken bank loans and also several hand loans but failed to repay them on time. With the stress from debtors asking for money mounting, he forcibly took money and gold from Swathi which led to frequent fights with Swetha at home. He reportedly blamed her saying she was the reason for his financial problems. The accused also told her to get the properties in his name as her parents had no heir. He was also addicted to vices and this led to further tension in their marital life.

Upset over this, Swetha is suspected to have first hanged their two children from the ceiling fan and later hanged herself. Sai Kumar, who was outside had returned home late in the evening on Saturday. When he had knocked on the closed door, there was no response. He broke open the doors only to find her hanging and the children’s body on the bed. He alerted her parents Sarada, Jagannatham who rushed to the house with other family members. They called the police and informed them about her death. The Rajendranagar police booked a case of murder-suicide and started an investigation.

