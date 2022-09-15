Rajendranagar Rowdysheeter Killed by Rivals Near Bahadurpura PS Limits

A rowdy sheeter was hacked to death in Hasan Nagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Bahadurpura police station on Wednesday night. Munawar Khan, 38, alias Babu Khan, a rowdy sheeter from Rajendra Nagar, was attacked by a rival group. The rowdy sheeter was passing through Hasan Nagar when he was attacked by a group of gangsters using sharp-edged weapons. Munawar Khan was killed on the spot during the attack.

A team of Bahadurpura police officers arrived on the scene, and the forensic CLUES team was also called in. "We assume old enmity was behind the murder; the police will look into all possibilities," a police officer said. The deceased has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination. A murder case has been filed, and an investigation is now ongoing. The police is checking the CCTV footage and working to arrest the culprits.