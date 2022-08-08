HYDERABAD: In a horrific incident, a group of men thrashed an OIa cab driver on Monday morning as he reportedly came half hour late after they booked a cab. They also assaulted the car owner who had come to the scene and confined both of them in a room and assaulted them.

The incident took place at Rajendranagar within the city limits. Both the driver and owner sustained serious injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. The Rajendranagar police registered a case based on the complaint of the victims and started an investigation.

As per reports one of the accused Vinay Reddy, a young man from Upperpally, booked an Ola cab around 11 pm on Sunday night. He is said to have to questioned the driver for being late by more than half an hour. This led to an argument between Vinay Reddy and the cab driver and soon turned violent after Vinay called his friends. Together they assaulted the Ola driver.

The driver informed his employer over the phone who immediately reached Upperpally. But he was also attacked by Vinay and his friends. They allegedly confined both of them in a room and beat them till 4 o'clock in the morning. They somehow managed to escape and filed a complaint with the Rajendranagar police.

CCTV footage in the area was verified which showed shocking visuals of the gang beating up the driver.