Fearing ACB Raid, Rajasthan Tehsildar Burns Stashed Black Money!

As ACB came to raid, a tehsildar in Rajasthan locked himself in the house and starting burning all the cash. He burnt around ₹15-20 lakh currency notes in the kitchen.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) saw a revenue inspector collecting ₹1 lakh bribe a person on Tehsildar’s orders. This is where the ACB was tipped off and they decided to raid the Tehsildar’s house in the Sirohi district on Wednesday.

Tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain made Revenue Inspector Parvat Singh collect the bribe on his behalf. Singh was seen taking a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a man, confirmed DG (ACB) BL Soni. When the ACB officials arrived at Jain’s home, he locked the house and rushed to the kitchen. He started burning all the currency notes.

ACB officials kept urging him to open the door and let them in, but the tehsildar kept burning all the money as the kids kept crying. A video was shared on social media in which you can see the incident taking place. The video has now gone viral. After a lot of chaos and confusion, the ACB finally managed to enter the house.

The officials were able to recover Rs 1.5 lakh in cash. Tehsildar Kalpesh Kumar Jain and made Revenue Inspector Parvat Singh were arrested.

What Happened?

In the video, we can see that ACB officials are standing outside the Tehsidar’s house and urging him to open the door. The Tehsildar is in the kitchen and is burning all the cash. The kids can be heard crying as they are scared along with the officials trying to break in. The entire incident was recorded on camera.