In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old college student from Bharatpur was allegedly poisoned by five of her classmates for refusing to have sex with them, police said on Friday. The matter is being investigated and no arrest has been made in the case so far.

A case was lodged on Wednesday under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 341 (punishment of wrongful restraint). The victim's father in his complaint alleged that his daughter was staying with her grandparents in Halena town. She had called her mother and informed her that a few students from her college were forcing her to have a physical relationship with them. They also used to pass derogatory remarks against her.

On Wednesday they followed her when she was returning home and forcefully made her drink some liquid. After she started vomiting, her grandparents rushed her to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment.

Viscera samples of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination and an investigation has been taken up. The police are questioning her classmates and the college management for further information.

Also Read: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Urges Govt to Kill Drug Peddlers in Encounters