Rajamahendravaram Rural: The case of a priest who was killed by his colleague came to light ten days after his death, when the accused tried covering up the crime which was thwarted by the locals and the police. The accused are on the run now and police are on tracing them.

As per reports Kanchabhatla Nagasai alias Venkatesh (24) and Nagapavan (19) hailing from Aryapura in Rajahmundry were friends and both of them were orphans. They were working as priests and lived in a rented house in Bommana Colony in the Kolamuru Grama Panchayat. They are often visited by friends Charan, Nanda, and Shanmukh Karthik.

Nagasai used to reprimand Nagpavan for spending money beyond their means. He would also thrash him sometimes. The two had an argument over expenses on the 24th of last month. Nagapavan, who lost his temper, stabbed Nagasai in the neck and stomach with a knife and he died on the spot. Terrified Nagpavan immediately left the house and returned three days later and tried to burn the body at home. As he could not burn the body in the house fearing that he would be caught and left the process in the middle.

Then he returned on Friday (3rd of this month) evening with another friend. They both tried to put blankets on the corpse and burn it in the bathroom. The neighbbours came out to see what was happening as there was a severe stench coming from the house. Fearing that they would be caught Nagapavan and his friends told them that a pig had died in the house and was smelling and left the place.

Sensing something wrong the locals grew suspicious of their behavior and informed the Rajanagaram police. Rajanagaram Inspector MV Subhash and SI Y Sudhakar broke open the doors and inspected the house around midnight on Friday. They found the half-burnt corpse lying in the bathroom.

On Saturday morning, DSP ATV Ravikumar came and questioned the neighbours. They told the police that the young men were addicted to vices and had no elders to guide them. This apart Nagasai’s relatives said that the victim wanted to be an actor and had traveled to Mysore and other places in search of roles. DSP Ravikumar said that they were investigating the matter and are trying to locate Nagapavan and his friend.

Also Read: Eluru: Mystery Shrouds Woman’s Death In Accident After Live-in Partner Commits Suicide