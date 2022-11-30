Raipur: Sex-Addict Teen Rapes and Strangulates Minor Girl

The incidences of rape which continue unabated in the country more so with minors committing these heinous crimes came to light on Tuesday in the State of Chhattisgarh. As per reports in the Hindustan Times, a 17-year-old boy who was addicted to porn, raped a 10-year-old girl when she was alone at home and also strangulated and hung her body to make it look like suicide.

As per reports, the Police said the rape and murder took place on Saturday in Bemetara district, near the capital city of Raipur Raipur.

Initially, it seemed like a case of suicide as the girl was found hanging at home. After the autopsy revealed signs of rape and marks on her body showing that she tried to fight back, the police started questioning a few people in the neighbourhood , and the accused was one among them.

He allegedly confessed to the crime during questioning. The accused told the police that he was addicted to watching pornography on his mobile phone. On Saturday after watching a video, he forcefully entered the victim’s house and sexually assaulted her.

However, fearing that she would tell her parent he strangled her with a stole and hung her body to make it look like suicide. A case was registered under sections 450 (house trespass), 376 (rape), 376 AB (rape of woman under twelve years of age), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

