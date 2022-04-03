Hyderabad: Task Force Police conducted sudden raids at Pudding and Mink pub in Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, located in upscale locality of Banjara Hills in the early hours of Sunday and seized more than 6 grams of cocaine and took into custody several high profile celebrities.

As per reports, the Hyderabad police in a decoy operation reached the pub at 4 am in the morning and conducted raids, and took more than 150 persons including Telugu Bigg Boss title winner, singer Rahul Sipligunj into custody. Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav’s son, Aravind, a daughter of a prominent Telugu hero, senior Congress leader Renuka Choudary’s daughter Tejaswini Choudary, Gunni Raju, Sathish Raju, former MLA Nandiswar Goud's son Ashish, MP Galla Jayadev's son Ashok, a former AP DGP’s daughter, Niharika Konidela and others were taken into custody and released. They were also served notices and sent off by the police.

The pub was violating rules and running after closing hours. When the police raided the pub, some of the customers had thrown the packets outside the window, which were also seized. Cocaine and other drugs were hidden in the straws and other cutlery in the pub. Apparently c

Police shifted the persons to Banjara Hills police station Police filed a case against the pub owners Sathish Raju and Kiran Raju. The pub was earlier run by Teswini Choudary and was handed over on lease to these two people by her. The police have also taken CCTV footage of the place. The pub operators Abhishek Uppal and Anil Kumar and the pub manager were arrested by the police after the raids. The Pudding and Mink pub was seized and closed for violating the norms and operating beyond the stipulated time. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Apparently the pub was under the police radar for a long time. The pub management had given access to only a selected few people, who were given access cards to enter the place. New people were not allowed and only people known to the existing customers were given permission to enter.

