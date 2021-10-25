Raichur Bride Dies After Car Submerges in Rain Water Near Tirupati

A newlywed woman died after the car in which she was travelling drowned in stagnant rainwater in Tirupati on Friday. The incident came to light after an unknown person tweeted the video. Due to heavy rains, several roads in Tirupati were inundated and the driver of the car, unaware of the depth of the stagnant water, drove into it.

The tragedy occurred under a bridge near West Church as seven family members from Raichur, Karnataka, including the new bride, were travelling to offer prayers at Lord Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati. Six people, including a child, were rescued by SV University police, but the newlywed woman, Sandhya, died on the spot, said the police. The rescued child was sent to a government hospital for treatment.