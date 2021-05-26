NEW DELHI: In a surprise move, YSRCP rebel MP K Rgahurama Krishnam Raju on Tuesday requested the Supreme Court to drop the Andhra Pradesh government and its functionaries as parties to his petition.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai heard the writ petition filed by the son of Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged custodial torture of his father by the CID .

AP government’s counsel Dushyant Dave questioned Raju's advocate Mukul Rohatgi's plea and said that it was unthinkable that when the issues were related to Andhra Pradesh, how could the petitioner seek deletion of the state government from the list of parties in his petition.

However, the Bench agreed to delete the AP government and other state functionaries from the list of parties stating that it was “at the risk of Raju'', to do so and that the petition might be bad for non-joinder of necessary parties.

Raju's advocate requested the Court to delete all the Respondents in the matter excepting Union of India and sought for the CBI to be impleaded.

The Bench issued a notice in the case under K.Bharath Vs Union of India while dropping the AP Govt and adding the CBI to the list of respondents. The matter was posted for hearing after six weeks.

The AP CID police had arrested the Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju for sedition and other charges. He was initially lodged in Guntur jail and after he failed to get bail from the local courts and the AP High Court, he filed a petition in the Supreme Court about alleged custodial torture by the CID sleuths. The Supreme Court issued orders to shift him to the Army Hospital in Secunderabad for a medical check. There, a team of three doctors examined him and submitted a medical examination report and his bail petition was heard in the Supreme Court. The SC then granted him conditional bail.

