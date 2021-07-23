Rachakonda SOT Busts Marijuana Racket in Hyderabad

The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team busted an interstate marijuana racket and recovered 320 kilograms of the drug from a vendor at Saroornagar. They were found to be in possession of marijuana and a car worth Rs.40 lakh.

As per police details, the drug was being trafficked to Hyderabad from the Gokavaram area of East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

M.Raj Kumar (28), a driver from Saroornagar's Ambedkar Colony and a Bidar native, was detained. Ranga Lal, a Bidar resident, is one of the suspects who has eluded capture.

Also Read: Punjab: Bus Carrying Congress Workers to Sidhu Event Meets With Accident in Moga, Several Feared Dead

Raj Kumar delivered fruit loads from the Kothapet fruit market to various locations throughout the city in his car. Ranga Lal, on the other hand, was involved in smuggling marijuana to Bidar from several locations. Ranga Lal recently approached Raj Kumar at the Kothapet fruit market and urged him to carry marijuana from Gokavaram in exchange for a part of the proceeds, said police

Raj Kumar travelled to Gokavaram after unloading in Rajamundry on July 20, where Ranga Lal met him and drove him to a wooded area near Gokaravaram. They loaded 152 sachets of marijuana weighing 320 kg into the car and hid it beneath empty fruit trays, added police

Ranga Lal then boarded an RTC bus to Bidar, instructing Raj Kumar to accompany him. He was apprehended near the Kothapet fruit market in a joint operation by the SOT Bhongir and Malkajgiri Zones.

Officials stated they purchased the marijuana for Rs.6,000 per kilogram and planned to sell it for Rs.10,000 per kilogram.