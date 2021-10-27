Rachakonda SOT Busts Cricket Betting Racket in Mohannagar

Rachakonda police nabbed five people on Tuesday who were reportedly involved in cricket betting. The cops recovered Rs 14.92 lakh from them, as well as a laptop and mobile phone.

Based on a tip-off, the Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team and the Chaithanyapuri Police searched a residence in Mohannagar and broke a racket run by one Bairamal Sridhar. Other people included in the bet were Sambram Ramanjaneyulu, Jajula Ramu Goud, Boinpally Chatrapathi, and Gouni Kalyan. They were also arrested.

Also Read: Lingampally: Degree Dropout Sends Sleazy Messages to Women, Arrested

The gang was organizing online cricket betting using internet applications and the group had collected money from punters during T20 matches, claimed Rachakonda Additional Commissioner G Sudheer Babu.

"They allowed participants to do betting on every ball throughout the matches and to revise their predictions session by session. The group used punters to persuade several individuals into making bets on the matches, "he added.