HYDERABAD: A new type of fraud involving fingerprint has come to light in the city of Hyderabad. Rachakonda police on Thursday busted a gang of criminals involved in removing the fingerprints of youth through a surgical process in a bid to send them to the Gulf countries for jobs. Few people working in a local hospital, including a doctor, were arrested by the police. Police are verifying the role of agents involved in sending the youth to the Gulf and how many people had left the State in the manner

Earlier the Cyberabad police busted a gang who were into cloning fingerprints using polymer to withdraw funds, but this kind of racket involving surgical procedure of changing the physical fingerprints came as a shock to the police.

As per reports, it is mandatory to have fingerprints taken for the purpose of traveling to Gulf countries for the sake of jobs. If they are rejected, they lose the opportunity to go there. Despite that people try to find different ways to go abroad. Cashing in on this the gang is said to have tried to cover the natural fingerprint formations through a surgical procedure, which is said to last one year and help them travel abroad.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat is likely to hold a press meeting with full details about this new racket after completee investigation is completed.