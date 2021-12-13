SIDDIPET/BHATINDA: An army from Pothireddypalli village in Siddipet district went missing near Bhatinda in Punjab. This happened on December 7 when he was on his way to report for duty at Faridkot, after his seeing his family in Siddipet in Telangana.

Punjab police are still trying to locate the missing jawan (gunner) identified as B Sai Kiran Reddy.

On December 10, his father B Patel Reddy lodged a complaint with Cheryal police stating that the soldier came home on November 16 on a 20-day leave. On December 5 afternoon, Sai left home and called his father at 8 pm from RGI Airport in Hyderabad.

The man said that Sai’s phone was switched off when his father tried to contact him on December 6 afternoon and December 7 morning. He was also informed by an Army captain from Faridkot informing that Sai had not reported for duty.

With the help of the CCTV footage at the IGI Airport, they came to know that Sai left the airport on December 6 night. Two missing cases were registered at Cheryal PS in Siddipet and IGI Airport Terminal II PS in Delhi.

An OU student from the village informed IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Twitter about Sai Kiran's disappearance.

SI Narender Reddy said that the incident where Saikiran went missing did not take place in the district and a Zero FIR was registered and they had informed the Delhi Airport Police.

