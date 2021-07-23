Punjab: Bus Carrying Congress Workers to Sidhu Event Meets With Accident in Moga, Several Feared Dead

In a tragic road accident, a bus carrying congress workers to Navjot Singh Sidhu elevation ceremony event in Chandigarh collided with a private mini bus near Moga. Several people have been feared killed in the road mishap. Police said that the mishap occured near Lohara village in Moga.

It is known that Navjot Singh sidhu is all set to take charge as Congress party's new state unit chief. He will be taking over from incumbent state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

Those who were hurt in the Moga road accident were rushed to the hospital.

According to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, three Congress workers have lost their lives in the road mishap. The CM took to Twitter to express his anguish over the accident.

“Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the government.”