Pune Woman Ends Life For Husband Choosing Pani Puri Over Her Food

PUNE: A Pune housewife (23) allegedly committed suicide here following a fight with her husband, after he brought 'pani puri', a popular chat item home without informing her even as she had prepared food for him. The incident came to light after the police on Monday registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband.

As per the police, the woman identified as Pratiksha Saravade was married to Gahininath Saravade (33) hailing from Ambegaon area resident in 2019. The police said that the couple would have frequent quarrels over domestic issues.

On Friday, the man brought 'pani puri' snack at home without telling his wife. Upset that he had brought the snack even after she prepared meals for him they both had a fight over the issue. In a fit of anger, she is said to have allegedly consumed poison. The man immediately rushed her to a hospital where she died on Sunday. Pratiksha’s father Prakash Pise filed a complaint at the o Bharati Vidyapeeth police station against Gahininath. At present, the police are investigating the matter.

Also Read: Tenali Woman Beats Up And Kills Mother-in-Law With Rolling Pin