Pune Man Commits Suicide After Repeated Blackmail Over Obscene Video

A 22-year-old guy committed suicide after being blackmailed over an objectionable video, according to a Pune police officer.

The guy hung himself at his residence in Dhanakwadi and an investigation found that a fraudster had threatened to upload a naked video of him and had also extorted money, according to the official.

"The victim was speaking with the fraudster, who was dressed as a lady. He created a video and then demanded money from the victim. On multiple times, he was forced to deposit Rs 4,500 using a payment app " said the police station officer in Sahakarnagar.

A complaint has been lodged under the terms of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against an unknown person, and attempts are being made to arrest him, he added.