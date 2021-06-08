Pune Chemical Plant Fire: 18 Charred to Death

At least 18 people, out of which 5 women were burned to death in the massive fire accident that took place at a chemical plant in Pune’s Pirangut town on Monday. As per officials, a fire broke out at SVS Aqua Technologies, which manufactures chlorine dioxide among other chemicals.

Tracing of dead bodies took several hours as they were all charred beyond recognition. After recognising the bodies of victims, they were sent to Sassoon General Hospital for identification and post-mortem. It is learned that most of the dead were residents of Mulshi taluka.

Officials said that a total of 37 people were working in the plant when the fire broke. Around 50 firefighters with eight fire engines tried to douse the flames. Fire officials said the bodies were found in multiple groups with the victims clinging to each other in a desperate attempt to stay together.

"Fire audit of the unit said that negligence was not the cause of the accident. Action will be taken after the preliminary report," said the company's export executive Sagar Shah. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the state government would give Rs 5 lakh each to the victims’ kin.