Pulwama: Terrorists Kill BJP Leader

In a shocking incident, a BJP leader was shot by terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Rakesh Pandita. It was said that he died on spot.

According to the reports, Rakesh Pandita at the time of the incident was at his friend’s home in the Tral area. It happened very suddenly. Three terrorists charged into the house and starting firing. The police confirmed the attack and said that Pandita died on spot.

Apart from him, a woman was injured in the incident. Asifa Mushtaq got injured in the fire and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. She was shifted to a hospital in Srinagar. It was said that she is currently in critical condition.

The police added that Pandita had Personal Security Officers (PSO) along with him. They were there for his safety at the hotel where he was staying. The leader went to Tral without taking anyone along with him. The security personnel did not escort him there.

Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the incident in a tweet sharing, “Terrorists shot dead one councillor namely Rakesh Pandita in #Tral. Despite provided 02 PSOs & secured hotel accommodation in Srinagar, the said councillor went to Tral without PSOs. The area cordoned off & a search is going on. @JmuKmrPolice.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences and shared that, “Saddened to hear about the terror attack on Councillor Rakesh Pandita at Tral, Pulwama. I strongly condemn the attack. My condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

The terrorists will never succeed in their evil acts. The persons responsible for this incident will be brought to justice, added Lieutenant Governor Sinha.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote, “Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants. These senseless acts of violence have brought only misery to J&K. My condolences to the family & may his soul rest in peace.”