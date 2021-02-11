Psycho Husband Admits To Sleeping With Wife's Dead Body After Killing Her

A husband killed his wife brutally using a knife, hammer, meat knife, pot, pan, table leg and eventually the ladder to kill her. After that, he slept next to the corpse as if nothing happened. Waking up in the morning, he found his wife drenched in blood. He immediately ran to the apartment reception and informed them that his wife was dead and did not know how she died. Upon receiving this information, the police came to the scene and the husband was taken into custody.

This incident which took place on April 6, 2020, in North London, was recently investigated. Defendant Hussain Eagle (66) said shocking things to the court. He said he did not know what happened the day his wife, Maryan Ismail, 57, died. He told them he had not killed her. He claimed that he had lost his sanity due to the attack of coronavirus. However, it is noteworthy that he remembers the night he attacked his wife.

He asserted that she had not been attacked with intent to kill and thought she would wake up in the morning as usual. But, the case was different in the morning, he immediately informed the apartment reception. However, it seems that the coronavirus was responsible for the murder. The defendant told the court he worked as a bus driver in Barking, East London, and quit his job because he had symptoms of the COVID-19.

He said he stayed at home for a few days after that. However, Hussein said his wife knew he had corona symptoms. From then on she told him not to stay at home, to go out and die. However, he said, that was not the reason for killing her and that he had no real intention of killing her. He said he had lost consciousness due to the coronavirus.

