Prostitution Racket Busted In Kukatpally

The KPHB Police busted a prostitution racket running in the apartment at Kukatpally on Saturday. The Police arrested the manager and his accomplices on the spot. According to the police, Charan Raju took a falt in the apartment for rent in Vivekananda Nagar, Kukatpally.

He hired two young women to the flat and lured them into prostitution through calls and WhatsApp. Upon receiving the information, the police raided the house and arrested the organizer Charan Raju, his accomplices Lakshmareddy and Bhushan Ramesh along with two young women. Rs 3,000 cash and cell phones were seized from them.

