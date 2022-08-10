HYDERABAD: Nampally Court on Tuesday sentenced a doctor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000. on charges of sexually assaulting a patient at his hospital in Secunderabad. A well-known pulmonologist Dr B.Vijay Bhaskar was arrested in 2016 by the Gopalpuram police for allegedly raping and molesting two patients.

As per reports in the Deccan Chronicle, Dr Bhaskar who was one of the first to get the highest degree of Doctorate of Medicine in Pulmonary Medicine had committed the offense on a 24-year-old software engineer and a 59-year-old woman on different occasions in 2016. He was running Bhaskar’s Chest Clinic at Secunderabad and specialized in pulmonary medicine.

When she lodged a complaint with the police and the news spread, another victim also came forward to file a complaint at the Gopalapuram Police Station. A case under IPC Section 375(2)(e) (management or the staff of a hospital taking advantage of his official position and committing rape in the hospital) was booked against the doctor on the complaint of the techie. On the complaint by the 59-year-old woman, police booked a case under IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman). Dr. Bhaskar was sent to judicial remand at that point in time.

The police invoked Sections 376 and 354 of IPC and after trial, the court sentenced the doctor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 almost six years after the offense was committed.

Also Read: Rajendranagar: Cab Driver, Owner Thrashed By Gang For Coming Late