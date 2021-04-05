Pregnant Woman, Brother-In-Law Beaten Up Over Petty Issue In Saidabad

HYDERABAD: An altercation, which erupted over a petty matter, led to an attack on a pregnant woman and her brother-in-law, leading to severe injuries to both. The incident became known after a case was registered in the Saidabad police station.

According to Saidabad SI Srikanth, Prashant alias Raju (24), was a resident of Singareni Colony, working as a GHMC worker. At 9 pm on the 2nd of this month, Raju had a minor altercation with Ahmad, who lived in the same area. After the Raju left, Ahmad went to Raju's house with his family and friends asking for him. When his sister-in-law Salomi came out asking for a reason they beat the woman who was pregnant and left

Upon learning the attack, Raju went and hid at a friend's house in Champapeta. Ahmed, who met the Raju at Champapeta the next day, told him to come for a compromise. When he went back to Singareni Colony, Ahmed and his family members thrashed him with sticks. Onlookers took videos of the incident and posted it on social media, which went viral in no time.

Police rushed to the spot and sent both the pregnant woman and Raju to the hospital for treatment. A case was registered against the accused based on their complaint and police are investigating the matter.

