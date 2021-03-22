Pregnant Dalit Woman, Mother Attacked By Upper Caste Mob Over Land Dispute In Pali

Rajasthan: A Dalit family in Rajasthan's Pali district was allegedly assaulted by an upper-caste mob over a land dispute. Two family members were injured in the attack, including a pregnant woman.

On March 15, a Dalit man reported to the Rohet police, the threat to the lives of his family members over a land dispute and filed an FIR against the alleged accused Thakur Hukum Singh Rajput and six others.

In his complaint, Thakur Hukum Singh named Rajput and six others in his complaint. Three days after the FIR was lodged, the accused allegedly attacked the family and injured his mother and pregnant sister.

“Police did not take any action in time and on Friday, some 10-12 persons again attacked us, abused us, and beat up my mother and pregnant sister,” alleged the victim Ashok Kumar Meghwal.

Meghwal claimed that he had also written to the Rajasthan chief minister, DGP, and local officials but no action was taken against the accused.

The Dalit family has been battling two court cases over land ownership since 2019.

“We have been living on this land for generations but Hukum Singh has been putting pressure on us to vacate this place and also demanding money,” Ashok Kumar Meghwal alleged.

A video of the attack along with his mother’s plea for help from the government is being widely circulated on social media leading to police action in the case. In the viral video, the women are seen screaming for help.

राजस्थान, पाली में पीड़ित परिवार के लोग महीने भर से मुख्यमंत्री एवं जिला पुलिस प्रशासन को उन पर जानलेवा हमले की आशंका को लेकर सचेत करते रहे हैं पर कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई।



आज कुछ कायर लोगों ने मां और गर्भवती बेटी पर जानलेवा हमला किया। क्या ऐसे ही दलितों का भला करेगी कांग्रेस? pic.twitter.com/VgyVcpWkT1 — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Meghwal’s family has lodged a complaint with the police against the atrocity. Based on Meghwal's complaint, a case has been registered against the accused who are being arrested under the SC and ST Act and the relevant IPC sections. So far, four people have been arrested. He said efforts were being made to arrest the other accused named in the FIR. Meghwal revealed that the family was provided security after the incident.