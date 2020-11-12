Pre-Wedding Shoot Turns Fatal As Couple Falls Into River Cauvery While Posing For Picture

The pre-wedding shoot ended in disaster after the couple drowned in River Cauvery at Talakadu on Monday.

According to police, Chandru (28) a civil contractor and his bride Shashikala, whose wedding was fixed for end of this month, went to Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Mudukuthore for a pre-wedding photoshoot with their relatives and photographers. They had hired two vehicles and travelled to the Talakadu Jaladhama river resort at Kattepura on the other side of the river. About 30 meters from the riverbank, the couple tried to pose for a photo. The bride who was wearing high-heeled sandals, lost her balance while standing on the coracle and she fell into the river. Chandru, one of his relatives, and the fisherman riding the coracle jumped into the river to save Shashikala. While Chandru drowned, the coracle driver swam to safety while some onlookers managed to save Chandru's relative.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot with expert swimmers and fished out the bodies around 4.30 pm. A case has been registered at Talakadu police station.