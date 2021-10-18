Prakasam: Villagers Lynch Old Man For Killing Woman Who Resisted Molestation

KONDAPI, PRAKASAM: In a case of extrajudicial killing, angry villagers lynched an old man after they got to know that he stabbed a woman to death for resisting rape. According to Kondapi police, the incident took place on Sunday in Kamepally village at Jarugumalli mandal in Prakasam district.

As per reports Vankayalapati Vijayamma (42) from Kamepalli village, was suffering from leg pain. Tanneru Obisetti (62) works as a beldari (mason) in Vaddepalem near the village and was also into giving medicine for small ailments. At 5:30 on Saturday evening, Vijayamma went to Obisetti's house for some medicine. Obisetti closed the door and tried to sexually assault her. She resisted his advances and started shouting for help. In a fit of rage, he cut her throat with a knife and brutally stabbed her indiscriminately all over. He then came out and sat down in front of his house.

Neighbours had informed the police who came in at around 7 pm. Sub Inspector (SI) Sultana Razia tried to take Obisetti to the police station and as she was leaving, the angry villagers attacked Obisetti and beat him up mercilessly. Around 200 villagers went past the SI and police personnel and attacked Obisetti who was severely wounded and died on the spot.

The victim Vijayamma is survived by her husband and two sons while Obisetti’s wife died three months ago. CI Laxman and Kondapi SI Rambabu were called to inspect the scene of the crime spot and are conducting a probe.

