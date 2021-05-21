Prakasam: Minor Arrested For Murder And Sexual Assault On Elderly Woman

PRAKASAM: In a horrific incident, a seventeen-year-old minor boy murdered and sexually assaulted an old woman in Ongole, Prakasam district. The incident came to light recently after police investigation was conducted.

As per the details given by Ongole DSP KVVSV Prasad in a media conference held on Thursday, the accused a 17-year-old boy from West Bengal, was employed in a shrimp culture farm for the past two months, which was owned by the victim's son named Nagineni Ranga Rao in Mallavarappadu in Tanguturu mandal.

On the 14th of this month, Ranga Rao sent the boy to work in his papaya garden. On the same day, Ranga Rao's mother (63) was found dead in the garden.

Ranga Rao had lodged a complaint with the Tanguturu police on May 15 alleging that unidentified persons had killed his mother, in the papaya orchard owned by him. However, the boy's deeds were exposed during the course of the investigation after the police questioned the boy.

On the fateful day, Ranga Rao's mother had a quarrel with a boy while he was entering the garden at the gate. She is said to have abused the boy using harsh words. The enraged boy allegedly hit her hard on the head with a shovel and knocked her down. He then tied a stole around her neck and dragged her to the fence, where he again smashed her head with a boulder next to the fencing and killed her. He is said to have told the police during interrogation that he had also sexually assaulted her after the murder.

DSP Prasad said the boy was taken into custody by the police in Tanguturu on Thursday afternoon and produced before Juvenile Court.Singarayakonda CI U. Srinivasa Rao and Tanguturu SI Nayab Rassol were present in the media conference.

Also Read: Goa Court Acquits Tehelka Founder Tarun Tejpal in 2013 Rape Case